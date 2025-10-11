Israel declares Gaza ceasefire as Palestinians return to devastated homes

NUSEIRAT: Israel declared a ceasefire in Gaza and began pulling back its forces on Friday as tens of thousands of exhausted Palestinians started returning to their devastated homes.

Families of Israel’s remaining hostages in the territory hoped the US-brokered truce would endure after two years of brutal war.

Former US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the ceasefire would hold, stating that Israel and Hamas were all tired of the fighting.

The Israeli military confirmed its troops halted fire at noon in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and hostage returns.

Three hours later, the Pentagon announced Israel had completed the first phase of withdrawal outlined in Trump’s peace plan.

Israeli forces still control approximately 53% of the Palestinian territory despite the initial pullback.

The withdrawal started a 72-hour deadline for Hamas to release the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Israel published a list of 250 Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release alongside 1,700 Gazans detained since October 2023.

Long columns of exhausted Palestinians began trekking from Khan Yunis toward their shattered northern homes as the ceasefire took effect.

Rescue workers immediately started retrieving dozens of bodies from vast stretches of debris across Gaza.

Italy confirmed the EU mission at Rafah border would reopen a pedestrian crossing on October 14.

Under Trump’s ceasefire deal, Hamas will hand over 47 remaining hostages from the 251 abducted during the October 7 attack two years ago.

The remains of another hostage held since 2014 are also expected to be returned under the agreement.

British, French and German leaders jointly urged the UN Security Council to support the peace plan.

Trump announced he would meet numerous world leaders in Egypt on Monday to discuss Gaza’s future.

Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the PFLP claimed in a joint statement they had achieved a setback for Israel’s displacement goals.

The militant groups emphasized that continued vigilance was necessary to ensure successful implementation of the agreement.

Gaza’s civil defence confirmed Israeli troops and armoured vehicles were withdrawing from forward positions in Gaza City and Khan Yunis.

Israel warned some areas remained off-limits and Palestinians should avoid its forces during operational adjustments.

Gaza civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal reported approximately 200,000 Palestinians had returned north since the ceasefire began.

Ameer Abu Iyadeh expressed mixed emotions while returning to his home in Khan Yunis amid the devastation.

Mohammed Mortaja prayed his Gaza City home remained intact while hoping the war would end permanently.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed government approval of the hostage-release framework before dawn on Friday.

Netanyahu declared the upcoming Simhat Torah holiday would become a day of national joy celebrating the hostages’ return.

The family of hostage Alon Ohel expressed overwhelming emotion and eager anticipation for his release.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan rejected the proposed transitional authority for Gaza during a television interview.

Displaced resident Areej Abu Saadaeh described her bittersweet journey home through shattered neighbourhoods. – AFP