Fourth MADANI budget translates reform agenda into concrete results

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fourth MADANI Budget tabled yesterday is a clear manifestation of the government’s courage in translating the reform agenda into actions and outcomes that benefit the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the budget marks the beginning of a new chapter under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), with a focus on strengthening governance, reducing the fiscal deficit, enhancing public welfare, and driving a high-value economy.

“Having had the courage to carry the banner of reform, this is the time to return the benefits to the people. The Fourth MADANI Budget I presented yesterday opens the first chapter under 13MP, giving real meaning to reform as it is now translated into concrete actions and results,” he said in a post on platform X today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the budget, themed Fourth MADANI Budget: A Budget for the People, combines discipline and conscience in charting a fair, prosperous and dignified future for the nation.

When tabling the budget, the Prime Minister said it optimises national resources, including funds from government-linked investment companies, federal statutory bodies, and Minister of Finance Incorporated companies, through public expenditure amounting to RM470 billion, compared with RM452 billion the previous year. - Bernama