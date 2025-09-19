Israel intercepts missile from Yemen as Huthi attacks continue

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory on Thursday after air raid sirens sounded in several areas including Jerusalem.

The military confirmed the interception in a statement following the activation of warning systems across multiple regions.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels have repeatedly launched drone and missile attacks against Israel since the Gaza war began in October 2023.

These attacks are claimed as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

Israel has conducted retaliatory strikes against Huthi targets in Yemen including ports, power stations, and Sanaa’s international airport.

Last month, Israeli air strikes assassinated the head of the Huthi government along with 11 other senior officials. – AFP