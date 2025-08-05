Israel prepares new Gaza war plan amid hostage crisis

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to unveil an updated military strategy for Gaza, aiming to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of remaining hostages.

Reports suggest the plan includes a full reoccupation of the Palestinian territory, though officials have yet to confirm details.

Netanyahu is expected to meet top security officials in Jerusalem to finalize the strategy.

Meanwhile, Israel’s diplomats are pushing for a UN Security Council session to highlight the hostage crisis, diverting attention from Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis.

“Netanyahu wants the Israeli army to conquer the entire Gaza Strip,“ public broadcaster Kan reported, citing unnamed cabinet members. Private newspaper Maariv echoed the sentiment, declaring, “The die is cast. We’re en route for the total conquest of Gaza.”

Hamas officials dismissed the threats, insisting they will not compromise on ceasefire negotiations.

“The ball is now in the hands of Israel and the Americans,“ senior Hamas official Husam Badran told Al Jazeera.

The conflict, triggered by Hamas’ October 2023 attacks, has left over 60,933 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Aid agencies warn of famine among Gaza’s 2.4 million residents, while Netanyahu faces domestic pressure from hostage families demanding a truce.

Internationally, European nations are moving toward recognizing Palestinian statehood, despite opposition from Israel and the US.

Netanyahu’s far-right coalition allies, however, see the war as an opportunity to tighten control over Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel’s COGAT agency announced a partial reopening of private-sector trade with Gaza to ease reliance on aid convoys.

Approved goods include food staples and hygiene products, subject to strict security checks to prevent Hamas involvement.

Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s war goals: “the defeat of the enemy, the release of our hostages, and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat.”

Meanwhile, retired Israeli security officials urged US intervention to end the conflict, arguing military objectives have been met. - AFP