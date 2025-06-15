Israel says airspace remains closed for third day amid Iran fighting

JERUSALEM: Israeli authorities said the country’s airspace was closed Sunday for a third consecutive day, after two nights of deadly missile strikes from Iran in response to Israel’s military campaign.

“Due to the security situation and in accordance with the instructions of security authorities, Israeli airspace is currently closed to civilian aviation -- no incoming or outgoing flights are operating,“ said a joint statement from the transport and foreign ministries.

Israeli media reported that thousands of Israeli nationals were stranded abroad since Friday when the Israeli military began striking military and nuclear targets in Iran.

Iran responded firing hundreds of ballistic missiles into Israeli cities, destroying residential buildings and leaving 13 people, including three children, dead.

A statement from the Israel airports authority spokesperson confirmed that Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv would remain closed, saying “a notice regarding its reopening will be given with at least 6 hours’ advance warning”.

“A decision to resume flights to Israel will only be made once it is deemed safe to do so,“ the statement said.

Meanwhile, Israel’s land border crossings to Jordan and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula remain open.