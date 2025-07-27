Adam Adli praises Madani government’s democratic maturity in KL rally

KUALA LUMPUR: The Madani government’s decision to allow peaceful assemblies without interference demonstrates its commitment to democratic principles and freedom of expression, according to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) communications director Adam Adli Abd Halim.

Adam Adli, who is also the Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, stated that the government’s approach was not a sign of weakness but rather an indication of Malaysia’s maturing democracy.

He noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had commended security forces for ensuring the rally proceeded smoothly without the use of force.

“Their presence without the use of tear gas, batons or riot shields is a reflection of the maturity of our institutions by elevating the role of security personnel as an important component in the country’s democratic ecosystem,“ he said in a statement.

Adam Adli emphasised that the Madani government views peaceful gatherings as part of a healthy political culture rather than a threat. “In a democracy, both supporting and opposing voices are important and deserve to be safeguarded. The government has proven its capability to protect democratic space,“ he added.

He also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to address economic challenges, including cost-of-living issues, poverty eradication, and reforms in education and employment.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed that the rally in the capital proceeded peacefully, with an estimated 18,000 attendees and no incidents threatening public order.- Bernama