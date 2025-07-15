Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in east Lebanon amid ceasefire tensions

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military confirmed strikes on Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force in eastern Lebanon, marking another violation of the November ceasefire. The attacks targeted training compounds in the Beqaa region, which Israel claims were used to plan operations against its troops.

The Israeli Air Force stated the strikes aimed to disrupt Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild its capabilities. Defence Minister Israel Katz called the operation a warning to both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government, emphasising Israel’s readiness to counter any threats.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah was supposed to withdraw north of the Litani River, while Israel was to fully pull out its troops. However, Israel maintains a presence in five strategic locations, further straining the fragile truce.

Hezbollah has yet to respond to the latest strikes. The group, backed by Iran, has faced significant losses since the two-month war last year but continues efforts to regroup. - AFP