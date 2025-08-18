Israel strikes Huthi energy site in Yemen amid ongoing conflict

JERUSALEM: Israel confirmed it struck an energy infrastructure site in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Sunday, targeting facilities linked to the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

A military statement said the operation hit “an energy infrastructure site that served the Huthi terrorist regime” near the rebel-held capital without specifying the exact location.

Huthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported the attack targeted the Haziz power station south of Sanaa, citing a civil defence source.

No casualties were immediately reported, though an AFP photographer observed significant damage at the site.

A power station employee told AFP that “two aggressive strikes by the Israeli enemy” occurred in the early morning but caused no injuries.

The Huthis have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

Most Huthi projectiles have been intercepted, prompting Israeli retaliatory strikes on rebel positions in Yemen.

Israel’s military stated the latest strike responded to “repeated attacks” by the group.

Later on Sunday, the Israeli military intercepted another missile fired from Yemen after sirens sounded in multiple regions.

Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility, stating the group targeted Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport with a ballistic missile.

Defence Minister Israel Katz warned on social media that the Huthis would “pay with compound interest for every attempt to fire at Israel” and announced an air and sea blockade on the group.

Katz had previously threatened a blockade in June without significant enforcement.

Beyond targeting Israel, the Huthis have attacked ships they allege are linked to Israel in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The group expanded its campaign to include US and British vessels after both nations launched strikes to secure the waterways in January 2024.

A May ceasefire with the US ended weeks of intense strikes, though the Huthis vowed to continue targeting Israeli-affiliated ships. – AFP