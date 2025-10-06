Israel strikes Yemen’s Huthi-held Hodeida port

SANAA: Yemen’s rebel-controlled media reported Israeli strikes on the port of Hodeida on Tuesday, with the Israeli army saying its navy had hit the area following calls on civilians to evacuate three Huthi-held ports.

“Israeli Navy Missile Ships struck terror targets belonging to the Huthi terrorist regime in the port of” Hodeida, the Israeli army said in a statement.

“The strikes were carried out to stop the use of the port for military purposes,“ it said, adding that the port was being “used to transfer weapons”.

Al-Masirah TV channel said “two strikes by the Israeli enemy targeted the docks of the port of Hodeida”.

In a post on X, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said “we warned the Huthi terror organisation that if they continued firing toward Israel, they would face a powerful response and be subjected to a naval and aerial blockade.”

Earlier, Colonel Avichay Adraee, an Israeli army spokesman said that “because of the use of maritime ports by the Huthi terrorist regime, we call on all people present” in the ports of Ras Issa, Hodeida and Salif “to evacuate them immediately for their own security” in an Arabic post on X and Telegram.

Yemen’s Huthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023 with Palestinian militant group Hamas’s attack on Israel.

The Iran-backed group, which says they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March, but renewed their assault after Israel resumed its military campaign in the territory.

While most of the projectiles have been intercepted, one missile fired in early May hit the perimeter of Ben Gurion airport for the first time.

Israel has carried out several strikes in Yemen in retaliation for the attacks, including on ports and the airport in the capital Sanaa.