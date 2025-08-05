Israel to partially reopen Gaza private goods trade amid aid crisis

JERUSALEM: Israel will partially reopen private sector trade with Gaza to reduce dependence on humanitarian aid, the defence ministry’s civil affairs agency COGAT announced on Tuesday.

The move follows months of blockade and conflict with Hamas, which has left Gaza in dire need of basic supplies.

“As part of formulating the mechanism, a limited number of local merchants were approved by the defence establishment, subject to several criteria and strict security screening,“ COGAT said.

Israel imposed a total blockade on Gaza in March but partially lifted restrictions in May to allow a US-backed private agency to distribute food.

Despite resumed aid convoys and airdrops by Arab and European nations, UN experts warn famine is spreading in the war-torn enclave.

The new trade mechanism will permit food staples, fruit, vegetables, baby formula, and hygiene products.

Deliveries will undergo military inspections to prevent Hamas involvement, with payments made via monitored bank transfers.

COGAT reported over 300 aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday, more than recent days, though Hamas disputed the figures, claiming only 95 trucks arrived, many looted amid alleged Israeli-instigated chaos.

The UN estimates 500-600 daily truckloads are needed to sustain Gaza’s population. - AFP