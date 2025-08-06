EIGHT teams and 32 players have booked their spots at the 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, the exciting team match-play competition that showcases the best female golfers from across the globe. The event will be held at New Korea Country Club in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, on Oct 23-26, 2025.

The final country seedings and the four players who have qualified to represent their countries at the 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown are:

1. U.S. (42 points)

Nelly Korda (2)

Angel Yin (7)

Lauren Coughlin (14)

Lilia Vu (19)

2. Japan (50 points)

Miyu Yamashita (6)

Rio Takeda (11)

Mao Saigo (12)

Ayaka Furue (21)

3. Rep. of Korea (56 points)

Hyo Joo Kim (8)

Haeran Ryu (9)

Jin Young Ko (16)

Hye-Jin Choi (23)

4. Australia (81 points)

Minjee Lee (4)

Hannah Green (15)

Grace Kim (27)

Steph Kyriacou (35)

5. Thailand (96 points)

Jeeno Thitikul (1)

Ariya Jutanugarn (18)

Chanettee Wannasaen (36)

Patty Tavatanakit (41)

6. Sweden (126 points)

Maja Stark (13)

Madelene Sagstrom (31)

Ingrid Lindblad (40)

Linn Grant (42)

7. World Team (150 points)

Brooke Henderson, CAN (54)

Charley Hull, ENG (10)

Wei-Ling Hsu, TPE (83)

Lydia Ko, NZL (3)

8. China (285 points)

Ruoning Yin (5)

Xiyu Lin (77)

Weiwei Zhang (99)

Yan Liu (104)

The qualifying athletes for the 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown include the top 16 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. The field also represents all five 2025 women’s major titles and 23 overall major titles, along with a combined 143 LPGA Tour victories.

Miyu Yamashita, who captured her first major title yesterday at the AIG Women’s Open, will lead the Japan Team in Korea. “The International Crown is something I was aiming toward. I really, really wanted to be part of that team,“ said Yamashita. “So now that’s a possibility I can really look forward to representing my country and doing the best I can.”

Rolex Rankings No. 3 Lydia Ko will headline the first World Team in the history of the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown. “I’m excited. Obviously, I’ve never played the International Crown, so it’s going to be a new one for me. I love team formats and it’s kind of out of our comfort zone but I kind of love that,“ said Ko, a native of New Zealand who captured the Africa/Oceania berth on the World Team. “I think it’s a great way to get to know my peers at the same time. For it to be in Korea, I think the fans are going to be very excited to see all of us there.”

“I am honored to be a part of the International Crown team for the first time,“ said Korea’s Haeran Ryu, who will represent her home country for the first time as a professional. “Since it’s in Korea, I think I will be able to play a lot more smoothly and comfortably and I think I’ll probably be the youngest on the team. I’m excited to play for them.”