Israel warns Palestinian state recognition will destabilise Middle East

ZAGREB: Israel’s foreign minister has warned that recognising Palestinian statehood will destabilise the Middle East as several nations announce their intention to make this diplomatic move.

President Emmanuel Macron stated in July that France would recognise a Palestinian state at this month’s UN General Assembly meeting.

Several other countries including Australia, Belgium and Canada have since followed France’s lead by announcing similar recognition plans.

The British government confirmed it would take this step if Israel fails to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar declared that the current initiative to recognise a Palestinian state rewards Hamas for the October 7 massacre during his visit to the Croatian capital.

He added that this initiative would not bring peace or security but would instead destabilise the region through his comments in Zagreb.

Saar spoke at a joint press conference with Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman, who emphasised his belief in the two-state solution that Israel rejects.

Spain announced a series of measures on Monday aimed at stopping what Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the genocide in Gaza, including an arms embargo on Israel.

The European Union has so far failed to take unified action against Israel because of deep divisions among its 27 member states.

Saar stated that peace would be achieved in a bilateral context rather than through decisions taken in Paris or Madrid during his Tuesday remarks.

Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel resulted in 1,219 deaths according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures, with most victims being civilians.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,605 Palestinians according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable. – AFP