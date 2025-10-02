Israeli forces ram Gaza flotilla vessel and deploy water cannons

ISTANBUL: Israeli forces rammed a vessel belonging to the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla and deployed water cannons against the fleet.

Anadolu Ajansi reported that activists aboard the flotilla were also mistreated by the Israeli forces.

The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza stated on X that the Israeli occupation is using violence against their ships.

“The Israeli occupation is using violence against our ships, deliberately ramming one of them, deploying water cannons, and brutally mistreating peaceful detainees from 50 countries around the world,” the committee said.

The organisers called for urgent international intervention to address the situation.

They warned that governments must act as peoples across world capitals are rising in anger.

The flotilla is primarily loaded with humanitarian aid and medical supplies for Gaza.

It set sail at the end of August with the expectation of reaching Gaza’s coast by Thursday morning under normal circumstances. – Bernama-Anadolu