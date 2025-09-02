Israeli military says it is expanding West Bank operation

JERUSALEM: Israeli security forces have expanded a military operation to Nur Shams in the West Bank, a military spokesperson said on Sunday, announcing the expansion of a military operation in the occupied territory.

The military, police and intelligence services launched a counter-terrorism operation in Jenin on January 21, described by officials as a “large-scale and significant military operation”. The Israeli military said several militants had been killed and a number of wanted suspect detained in the operation.

