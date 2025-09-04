Italian court delays Nord Stream suspect extradition hearing to September 9

ROME: An Italian appeals court reviewed Germany’s extradition request for a Ukrainian man suspected of coordinating attacks on three Nord Stream gas pipelines but postponed the hearing until September 9.

The 49-year-old suspect identified only as Serhii K under German privacy laws was arrested last month near the Italian coastal town of Rimini on a European warrant.

The Bologna appeals court located approximately 120 kilometres northwest of Rimini is seeking information about potential detention conditions in Germany before proceeding with the extradition.

Defence lawyer Nicola Canestrini stated that his client denies any involvement in the attacks and urged Italian authorities to protect his rights by refusing the extradition.

The 2022 pipeline explosions widely condemned as sabotage by both Moscow and Western nations severely disrupted Russian gas supplies to Europe and intensified the Ukraine conflict.

German prosecutors allege the suspect was part of a group that planted explosive devices near Denmark’s Bornholm island in the Baltic Sea nearly three years ago.

He faces multiple charges including collusion to cause explosions anti constitutional sabotage and destruction of critical infrastructure.

German authorities claim the suspect and accomplices departed from Rostock on Germany’s northeastern coast using a sailing yacht to execute the attack.

Italian Carabinieri police arrested the man on August 21 in San Clemente a small town near Rimini where he was vacationing with his family.

The suspect previously identified himself to the court as a former soldier during last month’s proceedings. – Reuters