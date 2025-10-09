Italy welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement and pledges reconstruction aid

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has praised the ceasefire agreement reached for Gaza.

She stated that Italy stands ready to assist in rebuilding the devastated Palestinian territory.

The agreement follows a 20-point peace plan for Gaza announced last month by US President Donald Trump.

It is scheduled to be formally signed on Thursday in Egypt.

The accord requires Hamas to release the remaining hostages and Israel to free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Meloni described the agreement as extraordinary news for implementing the first phase of Trump’s peace plan.

She urged all parties to fully respect the measures that have already been agreed upon.

Italy will continue supporting the efforts of the mediators involved in the process.

The country is prepared to contribute to Gaza’s stabilisation, reconstruction, and development.

Meloni made these comments in an official statement released on Thursday. – AFP