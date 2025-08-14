Jimmy Lai trial postponed in Hong Kong due to severe weather

HONG KONG: The closing arguments in jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai’s national security trial were postponed due to severe weather conditions.

The city’s weather observatory issued the highest-level rainstorm warning, leading to the cancellation of court hearings.

Lai, the 77-year-old founder of Apple Daily, faces charges of foreign collusion under Hong Kong’s national security law.

The trial, which began in 2023, was set to enter its final stages with lawyers expected to present closing arguments.

Judicial authorities announced that postponed hearings would resume on Friday.

Lai has been detained since December 2020, with reports indicating he is held in solitary confinement.

Western governments and human rights organisations have repeatedly called for his release.

In addition to foreign collusion charges, Lai is accused of seditious publication linked to 161 opinion pieces.

During the trial, Lai testified for over 50 days, discussing his political views and overseas connections.

He twice referred to himself as a “political prisoner,“ drawing strong objections from the judges.

Hong Kong officials have defended the legal proceedings, stating the case is evidence-based.

Reporters Without Borders criticised Lai’s treatment as part of a crackdown on press freedom.

Judges previously suggested a verdict could be delivered by October.

Thursday marked the fifth black rainstorm warning this year, surpassing previous records. - AFP