Khamenei dismisses Trump’s claims on Iran nuclear strikes impact

TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claims that American strikes severely damaged Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling them exaggerated. In his first public appearance since a ceasefire took hold, Khamenei declared Iran’s “victory” over Israel and vowed resistance against US pressure.

“The American president exaggerated events in unusual ways, and it turned out that he needed this exaggeration,“ Khamenei said in a televised speech. He insisted the strikes had done “nothing significant” to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Trump, however, maintained the US attacks were devastating, stating key facilities like the underground Fordo uranium enrichment site were “obliterated.” Posting on Truth Social, he dismissed speculation that Iran had moved enriched uranium beforehand, saying, “Nothing was taken out... too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!”

The conflicting claims come after a 12-day war between Iran and Israel, the deadliest confrontation between the two nations. Both sides claimed victory, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it a “historic win,“ while Khamenei said Iran’s missile retaliation had brought Israel to the brink of collapse.

In Washington, the impact of the strikes remains debated. A leaked classified report suggested the damage may delay Iran’s nuclear program by only months, contradicting US officials’ claims of a years-long setback. CIA Director John Ratcliffe said several facilities would need rebuilding “over the course of years,“ while Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth defended the operation, stating the US used bunker-buster bombs and submarine-launched missiles.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged “serious” damage but ruled out immediate nuclear talks with the US. “No agreement, arrangement or conversation has been made to start new negotiations,“ he said. Iran maintains it seeks peaceful nuclear energy and denies pursuing weapons.

The war’s toll was heavy, with Tehran reporting 627 civilian deaths from Israeli strikes, while Israel confirmed 28 fatalities from Iranian attacks.