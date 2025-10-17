Kremlin confirms Rubio and Lavrov to prepare Putin-Trump summit

MOSCOW: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will speak in the coming days to prepare a new summit between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the timing of the summit would depend on how the preparatory work progressed.

Ushakov made these remarks during a briefing for reporters on a phone call between Putin and Trump, which he said had taken place at Moscow’s initiative.

He confirmed that Trump had proposed Budapest as a summit venue and that Putin had immediately agreed.

Ushakov’s readout made clear that Putin had reiterated to Trump his longstanding position on the state of the war in Ukraine.

Putin stated that Russian troops had the strategic initiative along the whole front line during their discussion.

The two leaders also discussed the possible supply of US Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has requested.

“Vladimir Putin reiterated his thesis that Tomahawk missiles will not change the situation on the battlefield, but will cause significant damage to relations between our countries, not to mention the prospects for a peaceful resolution,“ Ushakov told reporters.

He said Trump told Putin he would take into account what the Russian leader had said on the call when he meets Zelenskiy in Washington on Friday.

Ushakov added that Trump had spoken of enormous potential for economic cooperation between the United States and Russia once the war in Ukraine had ended. – Reuters