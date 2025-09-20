Macron lawsuit presents scientific evidence against gender rumours

WASHINGTON: French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will present scientific evidence and photographs to prove she is a woman in their US defamation lawsuit.

Their attorney Tom Clare confirmed the couple plans to testify against conservative American commentator Candace Owens, who they accuse of spreading online rumours about Brigitte Macron being transgender.

Clare stated during a BBC podcast interview that expert testimony of a scientific nature will demonstrate the falsity of Owens’ statements.

The lawyer’s comments were confirmed to AFP by spokespersons from his law firm, though he declined to reveal specific details about their legal strategy.

Speculation about Brigitte Macron’s gender has circulated in France for years, occurring alongside President Macron’s low popularity ratings and government instability.

The plaintiffs filed their lawsuit against Owens in Delaware in July and intend to present photographs showing Brigitte Macron with her children and during her pregnancies.

Clare described the false claims as spreading like cancer that metastasizes into mainstream media, noting Owens’ substantial audience means people listen to her.

Owens responded on her X channel by dismissing the allegations as verifiably false and maintaining her position about Brigitte Macron’s gender.

The 72-year-old French first lady has previously pursued legal action in France against similar claims, including a case where two women were convicted in 2024 for spreading false information.

That conviction was overturned by a Paris appeals court, leading Macron to appeal to the highest court, the Court de Cassation, in July. – AFP