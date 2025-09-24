Macron to meet Iran’s president on Wednesday at UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS: French President Emmanuel Macron announced he will meet his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday.

Macron delivered a clear ultimatum to Iran during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

“Either Iran makes a gesture and goes to the path of peace and stability and allows the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to do its work or sanctions will be reimplemented,“ Macron told the assembly.

The meeting represents a critical diplomatic engagement amid ongoing tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Macron’s statement underscores the international community’s demand for transparency and cooperation with nuclear inspectors.

The reimplementation of sanctions remains a tangible consequence if Iran fails to comply with international demands.

This high-level discussion occurs within the broader context of the annual UN gathering of world leaders. – Reuters