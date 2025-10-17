Madagascar army colonel to lead transitional government after coup

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar’s new military ruler Colonel Michael Randrianirina announced he will be sworn in as president on Friday following a coup that ousted civilian President Andry Rajoelina.

Randrianirina expressed openness to talks with the African Union after the bloc suspended Madagascar’s membership in response to the military takeover.

The African Union announced immediate suspension of Madagascar and demanded restoration of civilian-led governance and elections.

Randrianirina described the African Union’s decision as expected during a press conference on Thursday.

He indicated that behind-the-scenes negotiations would now determine how the situation develops.

Suspension by the 55-member African Union carries significant political weight and could isolate Madagascar’s new leadership.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the unconstitutional government change in Madagascar.

Guterres called for return to constitutional order and rule of law while encouraging Malagasy stakeholders to address instability’s root causes.

The military has taken power and dissolved all institutions except the National Assembly according to earlier statements.

A military-led committee will rule alongside a transitional government for up to two years before organizing new elections.

Randrianirina previously commanded the elite CAPSAT army unit that supported Rajoelina’s 2009 rise to power but recently broke ranks.

The colonel urged soldiers not to fire on protesters during recent youth-led demonstrations demanding Rajoelina’s resignation.

Madagascar’s approximately 30 million population has an average age under twenty years with widespread poverty affecting three-quarters of citizens.

The World Bank reports Madagascar’s GDP per capita dropped 45% between independence in 1960 and 2020.

Rajoelina condemned the takeover and refuses to step down despite security force defections and ongoing protests. – Reuters