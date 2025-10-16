Madagascar’s impeached president confirms fleeing country after threats

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar’s impeached president has confirmed for the first time that he fled the country over the weekend.

President Andry Rajoelina left between October 11 and 12 after receiving explicit and extremely serious threats against his life.

The threats occurred when he was scheduled to travel abroad for an official mission.

Media reports indicated the 51-year-old leader was evacuated on Sunday aboard a French military plane.

Rajoelina previously stated he had taken refuge in a safe place without providing further details.

The military-backed leader first came to power after a 2009 coup and accused the National Assembly of colluding with the military to remove him.

Military officers who seized power said their leader Colonel Michael Randrianirina would be sworn in as new president on Friday.

The youth-led Gen Z movement that began protests on September 25 over water and energy shortages welcomed Randrianirina’s intervention.

The international community expressed alarm with the United Nations censuring what it called an unconstitutional takeover.

The African Union announced Wednesday it was suspending Madagascar with immediate effect.

Madagascar becomes the latest former French colony to fall under military control since 2020.

This follows similar military takeovers in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Gabon and Guinea. – AFP