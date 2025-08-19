Maduro mobilises 4.5 million militia amid US threats and sanctions

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced plans to mobilise 4.5 million militia members following what he described as US threats.

The move comes after Washington increased the bounty for Maduro’s arrest to $50 million over drug trafficking charges.

Maduro stated on state television that the militia would ensure nationwide coverage, calling them “prepared, activated and armed.”

Official figures claim the militia, established by late leader Hugo Chavez, has around 5 million members, though analysts doubt the accuracy.

Venezuela’s population stands at approximately 30 million, making the militia a significant portion of the country.

Maduro condemned what he called “extravagant, bizarre, and outlandish threats” from the US government.

The Trump administration accuses Maduro of leading the Cartel de los Soles, a cocaine trafficking network.

Last month, Washington imposed sanctions on Maduro’s government and the alleged cartel.

US military vessels have reportedly been deployed to the Caribbean as part of anti-drug operations.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello asserted the country’s readiness to defend its maritime territory.

Maduro urged supporters to expand worker and peasant militias across all industries.

“Rifles and missiles for the peasant force! To defend the territory, sovereignty, and peace of Venezuela,“ he declared.

The US does not recognise Maduro’s past election victories, deepening diplomatic tensions.

Maduro thanked supporters for standing against what he termed a “rotten refrain” of threats. - AFP