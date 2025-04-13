Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Myanmar

ANKARA: A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Myanmar on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, with no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

But the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology put the intensity at magnitude 5.5.

The EMSC said the epicentre was about 14.5 kilometres northeast of Wundwin town in the Mandalay region and struck at a depth of 35 kilometers (21.7 miles).

The impoverished Southeast Asian nation is reeling from the destruction caused by a massive 7.7 magnitude tremor that struck the central region, home to 17 million people, on March 28.

A total of 3,649 victims were killed, and 5,018 were injured by the quake, while 145 are still missing.

About 89 aftershocks have hit Myanmar since March 28, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The tremors have ranged in magnitude from 2.8 to 7.5.