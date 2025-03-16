Major storm in central US leaves at least 18 dead

HOUSTON: At least 18 people were dead and dozens injured after tornadoes raked across the central United States, officials said Saturday.

Local news showed roofs torn off homes and large trucks overturned, as forecasters warned of more tornadoes to come this weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed 11 “storm-related fatalities” in a statement on X, saying local authorities were “working tirelessly to assist those in need and assess the damage.”

The state police reported downed trees and power lines, as well as damage to residential and commercial buildings, with some areas severely impacted by “tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail.”

Six fatalities were reported in Missouri's Wayne County, three in Ozark County -- where multiple injuries were also reported -- and one each in Butler and Jefferson counties, police said.

Further south in Texas, local authorities told AFP that four people had died in vehicle accidents linked to dust storms and fires that reduced visibility on the roads.

In the neighboring state of Arkansas, officials said three people had died and 29 had been injured in the storm.

More tornadoes were forecast Saturday in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.