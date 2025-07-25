Malaysia urges Thailand, Cambodia ceasefire amid border clashes

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged Thailand and Cambodia to “stand down” following deadly border clashes that escalated Thursday, with both nations exchanging rocket fire and airstrikes.

The violence marks a sharp deterioration in a decades-old territorial dispute over the Emerald Triangle region.

“The least we can expect is for them to stand down and hopefully try to enter into negotiation,“ said Anwar, whose country currently chairs ASEAN. The regional bloc includes both Thailand and Cambodia, with Malaysia emphasizing the need for unity.

Cambodian forces launched rockets and artillery shells into Thailand’s Sisaket province, killing one soldier and at least 11 civilians near a petrol station.

Thailand retaliated with F-16 airstrikes, reigniting tensions over the contested border area, home to ancient temples claimed by both nations.

“The development is concerning. They are important members of ASEAN. They are very close to Malaysia,“ Anwar told reporters. “Peace is the only option available.”

Later, the Malaysian leader revealed he had spoken with Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, pressing for an immediate ceasefire.

“In our conversations, in Malaysia’s capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2025, I appealed directly to both leaders for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further hostilities,“ Anwar stated on Facebook.

The clashes erupted near two border temples, with each side accusing the other of initiating the violence. The dispute dates back over 15 years, with sporadic military confrontations, including a deadly firefight in May that left a Cambodian soldier dead.

ASEAN foreign ministers had gathered in Kuala Lumpur just two weeks earlier, alongside counterparts from major powers like the US and China, highlighting the bloc’s role in regional stability.

Anwar stressed, “ASEAN’s strength lies in its solidarity and that peace must always be our collective and unwavering choice.” - AFP