LOS ANGELES/SAN JOSE: American actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the iconic 1980s sitcom *The Cosby Show*, has died at the age of 54. Authorities confirmed his death was due to drowning after being caught in a rip current while vacationing in Costa Rica.

According to Costa Rica’s judicial investigation department (OIJ), Warner was pulled out to sea by strong currents and pronounced dead at the scene by Red Cross lifeguards. His representatives have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

Warner rose to fame as Theo Huxtable, the only son of Cliff Huxtable, played by Bill Cosby, in *The Cosby Show*. The series, which aired from 1984 to 1992, was groundbreaking for its positive portrayal of a Black American family, countering prevailing stereotypes of the time.

Born on August 18, 1970, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Warner was named after civil rights leader Malcolm X and jazz musician Ahmad Jamal. His mother, Pamela, managed his early acting career, which led him to attend The Professional Children’s School in New York.

Though he had minor roles before *The Cosby Show*, his performance as Theo became his breakout role, earning him an Emmy nomination in 1986 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Warner later appeared in spin-off *A Different World* and had notable roles in *Sons of Anarchy* and *Suits*.

Warner, who was private about his personal life, is survived by his wife and daughter, whose names he never publicly disclosed. - Reuters