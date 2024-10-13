PETALING JAYA: A mobile phone explosion in Batam, Indonesia, left a 23-year-old man with severe burns.

According to Tribun Batam, the incident took place in the Bukit Raya Housing area, Belian Village, Batam City, on Friday (October 11) at around 9am.

Batam City police chief Kompol Anak Agung Made Winarta stated that the victim, Bastian Sihombing, had fallen asleep while charging his phone, which exploded and set his mattress on fire.

Neighbours initially heard the explosion but were unable to locate the source until they heard Bastian’s screams from inside his home.

White smoke was visible after the blast, and residents tried to douse the area with water to reduce the smoke.

In a viral video, residents were seen evacuating Bastian, still lying on his mattress, and covering him with banana leaves as he screamed in pain before being taken to the hospital.

Bastian sustained burns on 90% of his body and is currently receiving treatment at Bros Awal Hospital in Batam.