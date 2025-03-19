A birthday celebration in Thailand took a violent turn after a woman allegedly slashed her husband for wanting to eat chicken rice instead of the soup she cooked.

The 48-year-old wife was celebrating her birthday and she made tom yum soup for the occasion.

Police were called to the scene on March 14, according to Thai news portal Channel 7. The wife was not charged as the police considered this issue a family matter.

During the celebration, both husband and wife were drinking in separate groups. Later, the couple went into a room and the 50-year-old man reportedly said he wanted to eat chicken rice which resulted in a heated argument.

The argument led to the wife grabbing a large knife and striking her husband on his head, leaving a severe head wound. His left ankle was injured as well.

However, the wife reportedly claimed she acted in self-defense after her husband allegedly took a net for catching crabs and threatened her with it.

Afterward, their neighbours intervened and separated the couple before the matter escalated.

It was also reported that the knife could not be located because the wife discarded it in a state of “panic”, as quoted.

One of their neighbours said the husband was drinking with him outside the house while the wife was drinking with another group of people and attested that the altercation took place after the couple entered their home. He did not know what the argument was about at first.

After the police arrived at the scene, the husband was given a first-aid treatment and rushed to the hospital.

The police are waiting for the husband’s response on whether he wanted to press charges on his wife.