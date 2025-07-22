Manila flooding displaces thousands as heavy rains continue

MANILA: Heavy rains triggered severe flooding in the Philippine capital, displacing tens of thousands and leaving at least two people missing.

Schools and government offices remained closed as floodwaters submerged low-lying areas, with rescue teams working to locate the missing individuals.

The Marikina River overflowed overnight, prompting the evacuation of more than 23,000 residents.

Nearby cities, including Quezon, Pasig, and Caloocan, saw an additional 44,000 people forced to seek shelter.

“Usually these people are from low-lying areas like beside creeks feeding into the river,“ said Wilmer Tan of the Marikina rescue office.

The river reached 18 metres (59 feet), worsening the flooding.

In Caloocan, an elderly woman and her driver were swept away while attempting to cross a bridge.

“Their car was recovered last night. The rescue operation is continuing, but as of today, they haven’t found either of them,“ said John Paul Nietes, an emergency operations supervisor.

Authorities hope the broken car window indicates they may have escaped.

Floodwaters began receding Tuesday afternoon, but many residents remain unable to return home.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that monsoon rains, intensified by Tropical Storm Wipha, have already killed six people and left six others missing in central and southern regions.

The Philippine weather service forecasts continued rain through the week.

The country faces an average of 20 storms or typhoons annually, with climate change increasing their intensity.

“This is hard, because if the rain will continue... the river will swell,“ said Avelina Lumangtad, a 61-year-old street sweeper in Manila.

“The floods are dangerous.” – AFP