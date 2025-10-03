TRENTON (Canada): Mark Carney won the Liberal leadership by a landslide on the first ballot and will become Canada’s new prime minister, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The former head of the Bank of Canada defeated second-place finisher, Chrystia Freeland, the former deputy prime minister, with 85.9 per cent of the vote, while Freeland received 8 per cent and the other two contestants about 3 per cent each.

Carney has become the first Liberal Party leader to serve as prime minister while never having served in political office.

Looking out over the convention at Liberal delegates, he said “this room is very strong” and added he will have to have help in beating back the challenges ahead.

There is no doubt Carney was referencing United States (US) President Donald Trump and his tariffs on goods imported from Canada. The tariffs will devastate the Canadian economy and Trump hopes that leads to an annexation of Canada as the 51st state.

“I pledge to you and to all Canadians” that I will stand up for Canada,” Carney said.