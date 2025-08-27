Mauritania accused of five years of migrant abuse by Human Rights Watch

DAKAR: Human Rights Watch has accused Mauritanian security forces of committing serious human rights violations against migrants and asylum seekers over the past five years.

The organisation detailed extensive abuses including torture, rape, and violence in a comprehensive report released on Wednesday.

Mauritania serves as a critical transit point for undocumented migrants attempting the dangerous sea journey from West Africa to Europe, with many aiming for Spain.

The rights group stated that these abuses were “exacerbated” by the European Union and Spain through their continued outsourcing of immigration management to Mauritania.

This support includes funding and assistance for border and migration control authorities within the country.

The 142-page report documents violations occurring between 2020 and early 2025 by various Mauritanian security forces.

These forces include police, coast guard, navy, gendarmerie, and army personnel involved in border and migration operations.

Victims were predominantly West and Central Africans “seeking to leave or transit the country” according to the findings.

Lauren Seibert, HRW refugee and migrant rights researcher, stated that “For years, Mauritanian authorities followed an abusive migration control playbook -- sadly common across North Africa -- by violating the rights of African migrants from other regions.”

Documented violations include sexual harassment, arbitrary arrests and detention, theft, and collective expulsions alongside more severe abuses.

The report notes that Mauritania’s government has recently taken steps that “may improve protection for migrants and their rights.”

Human Rights Watch called on the EU and Spain to ensure their cooperation with Mauritania prioritises human rights and saving lives.

Thousands of migrants have died attempting the dangerous sea crossing from North Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands in recent years.

Researchers conducted 223 interviews for the report, including more than 100 migrants and asylum seekers from across Africa.

The investigation included evidence examination and visits to migrant detention centres throughout Mauritania.

HRW documented abuses against 77 men, women, and children who were migrants or asylum seekers, plus one Mauritanian man.

Madrid reported 46,843 arrivals by boat in Spain’s Canary Islands during 2024, with approximately 11,500 arrivals between January and July 2025.

Mauritania’s government rejected many allegations in the report, while the EU described its partnership as “solidly anchored” in respect for rights. – AFP