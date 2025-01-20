Melania Trump launches own cryptocurrency $MELANIA

INCOMING First Lady Melania Trump has launched her own cryptocurrency a day before the inauguration of her husband, incoming US President Donald Trump.

She announced on her official X account earlier that the “Official Melania Meme is live” today, confirming the cryptocurrency $MELANIA is ready for purchase as of now.

This comes after president-elect Trump launched his $Trump cryptocurrency, BBC reported.

The value of both coins have risen but have seen volatility in trade.

According to the MELANIA Official Meme website, it is said to be a crypto asset created and tracked on the Solana blockchain.

The website also states $MELANIA is not intended to be the “subject of an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type” and the same goes for the $Trump cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing, cryptocurrency website CoinMarketCap states $MELANIA is currently worth US$1.88 (RM8.44 billion) billion following her launch while $Trump is currently worth US$11.43 (RM51.4 billion) billion in the market.

Trump was previously reported to calling the crypto trade a “scam”, as quoted but became the first presidential candidate to accept donations in the form of digital assets during his election campaign.

Meanwhile, under President Joe Biden’s reign, regulators were concerned about money laundering and fraudulent activities after suing exchanges and cracking down on cryptocurrencies.

Earlier, he added that he would create “bitcoin stockpile” and have finance regulators appointed who have a more positive stance towards digital assets.

In light of Trump’s presidential win, Bitcoin reportedly leapt to a record high, currently trading at around US$107,000 (RM480,895), citing crypto trading website Coinbase.

