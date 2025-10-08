Meloni accused of complicity in genocide at International Criminal Court

ROME: Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed she has been accused of complicity in genocide in a complaint filed with the International Criminal Court.

Meloni stated the complaint targets her government’s support for Israel during its military campaign in Gaza.

She confirmed the filing also names Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani for their roles in supplying arms to Israel.

The Palestinian advocacy group’s complaint further includes Roberto Cingolani, head of defence contractor Leonardo, among the accused individuals.

United Nations investigators have previously accused Israel of committing genocide during its two-year war against Hamas in Gaza.

The International Criminal Court currently maintains outstanding arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Both Israeli officials face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Israel’s Gaza campaign.

The ICC has not formally charged Netanyahu or Gallant with genocide despite the ongoing allegations.

The Palestinian group behind the complaint seeks a formal ICC investigation into genocide charges against the Italian officials.

Dated October 1, the legal filing received signatures from approximately 50 law professors, lawyers, and public figures.

Complaint authors asserted that Italy’s weapons supplies make the government complicit in genocide and severe war crimes against Palestinians.

Meloni described the complaint as historically unprecedented during her televised remarks.

Hamas-led militants initiated the current conflict with a devastating attack on Israel two years ago.

That attack killed 1,219 people, predominantly civilians, according to official Israeli figures.

Israel’s subsequent military operation in Gaza has resulted in at least 67,160 Palestinian deaths according to Gaza health authorities.

The United Nations considers the Gaza health ministry’s casualty figures reliable.

South Africa has separately brought a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice alleging genocide convention violations. – AFP