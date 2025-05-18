A MEXICAN Navy sailing ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, shearing the top of its masts and causing 19 injuries, authorities said.

Videos online showed the ship sailing underneath the bridge, connecting the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan, as its masts collided with it.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference that 19 people were injured, four of them seriously. All of the injuries took place on the ship, authorities said.

In the videos, many people dressed in what appeared to be white sailor uniforms could be seen dangling from the ship's crossbeams. At a base of the bridge, which is located near New York City's South Street Seaport, bystanders could be seen running away from the approaching ship.

The suspension bridge, a popular tourist attraction, and a main conduit between Manhattan and Brooklyn, was completed in 1883.

The New York City Police Department did not immediately know exactly how the people were injured, a spokesperson said.