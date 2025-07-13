Mexico rejects Trump’s 30% tariff threat as unfair deal

MEXICO CITY: Mexico has strongly criticised former US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 30% tariffs on Mexican goods, labelling it an “unfair deal.”

The Mexican government issued a joint statement from its economy and foreign ministries, expressing disagreement with the proposed measures.

The new tariffs, announced by Trump on social media, are set to take effect by August 1.

Mexico was informed of the plan during recent talks in the US.

“We mentioned at the table that it was an unfair deal and that we did not agree,“ the ministries stated.

Negotiations are ongoing to find alternatives that protect businesses and jobs on both sides of the border.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, whom Trump has previously praised, remains optimistic.

“We are going to reach an agreement with the US government,“ she said during a public event.

Mexico is highly vulnerable to US trade policies, with 80% of its exports going to its northern neighbour.

Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly accused Mexico of insufficient action on illegal migration and drug trafficking, using tariffs as leverage. - AFP