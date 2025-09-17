Milei praises slain US activist Kirk at Paraguay rightwing conference

ASUNCION: Argentina’s President Javier Milei honoured assassinated US activist Charlie Kirk during a South American conservative conference on Tuesday.

Milei urged right-wing supporters to persevere in their ideological struggle during the Conservative Political Action Conference’s inaugural Paraguay gathering.

“I want to start by remembering Charlie Kirk, one of the best promoters of the ideas of liberty who never turned his back on debate,“ the Argentine leader told hundreds of attendees.

“His death must not paralyze us,“ added Milei, who previously attributed Kirk’s murder to left-wing political violence.

“We have the obligation to stay at the forefront and not give up in the battle for ideas,“ he declared to the assembled crowd.

CPAC participants observed a minute of silence for Kirk, a close ally of former US President Donald Trump.

The 31-year-old conservative influencer was shot dead last week during a public event at a Utah university.

Prosecutors formally charged 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder on Tuesday.

Robinson reportedly told a friend he killed Kirk because he had “had enough of his hatred,“ according to court documents.

Kirk used his substantial social media presence on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to promote conservative viewpoints.

The father of two frequently criticised migrants and transgender people through his online platforms. – AFP