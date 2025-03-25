Mob ransacks Indian comedy venue after politican ridiculed

MUMBAI: A mob ransacked a club in India's financial capital after a stand-up comedian ridiculed one of the city's leading politicians from the stage, prompting a police investigation into the performer.

Kunal Kamra, one of India's leading comics, is known for his acerbic commentary on Indian politics.

His Sunday performance in Mumbai included a parody song referring to Eknath Shinde, the number two figure in the state government, as a “traitor”.

Soon after the show finished, supporters from Shinde's Shiv Sena party stormed The Habitat comedy venue and began wreaking havoc.

Footage widely shared on social media showed dozens of men throwing chairs, smashing light fittings and breaking apart paintings mounted on the wall.

At least 20 people were being sought in relation to the vandalism at the club, local media reported.

The Habitat said in a Monday social media post that it was shutting its doors until it determined the “best way to provide a platform for free expression” without putting the venue “in jeopardy”.

Police were attempting to locate Kamra after an official complaint was registered against him for making defamatory remarks.

Maharashtra state chief minister -- and Shinde’s boss -- Devendra Fadnavis said the comedian “should apologise” and that “insult of leaders cannot be tolerated”.

“Everyone has a right to perform stand-up comedy. But freedom should not be unrestrained behaviour... Action will be taken against him as per the law,“ The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

The “traitor” remark was a reference to Shinde’s decision to switch his political allegiance in 2022, precipitating a weeklong political crisis in the state that forced the resignation of the then-chief minister.

Kamra has yet to publicly comment on the incident, but the backlash against him is not the first time that an Indian comic has come under fire from supporters of politicians.

In 2021, Muslim comedian Munawar Faruqui was held in prison for more than a month after being accused of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses.

He later cancelled three shows in Mumbai after a Hindu activist group threatened to set the venue on fire