Mobile and data networks return across Afghanistan after 48-hour shutdown

KABUL: Mobile networks returned to several provinces across Afghanistan on Wednesday after a 48-hour shutdown by Taliban authorities.

AFP journalists confirmed that signals were available in the capital Kabul and from multiple mobile operators in Kandahar, Khost, Ghazni, and Herat provinces.

Confusion had gripped the country on Monday night when mobile phone service and internet went down without warning.

Most businesses including banks, post offices, and markets ground to a halt during the communications blackout.

Hospitals had to operate without access to patient records throughout the two-day service disruption.

The massive shutdown occurred weeks after the government began shutting down high-speed internet connections to some provinces.

Authorities stated these restrictions were implemented to prevent “immorality” on orders from the Taliban’s shadowy supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. – AFP