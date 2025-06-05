Moderate earthquake rattles Minahassa Peninsula, Sulawesi

KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the Minahassa Peninsula area, Sulawesi, Indonesia, at 6.57 am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said that the earthquake occurred at coordinates 0.1 degrees south and 123.8 degrees east, approximately 103 kilometres southeast of Gorontalo, Indonesia, at a depth of 79 kilometres.

However, according to initial assessments, the earthquake did not pose any tsunami threat to Malaysia.