Modi likely to meet Trump at UN General Assembly in US

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet President Donald Trump during a visit to the United States next month to attend the UN General Assembly meeting, the Indian Express newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An Indian official familiar with the matter said a decision has not yet been taken, and that countries usually reserve slots for the General Debate at the assembly, which is why India’s “head of government” features in a provisional list of speakers on September 26.

“The list will go through revisions,“ the official said, adding that it had not yet been decided if Modi would be going to the assembly. The General Assembly kicks off on September 9, but the debate, the annual meeting of heads of state and government, will be held from September 23-29.

Although the reason for the potential visit will be to attend the UN meeting in New York, a key objective will be to hold talks with Trump and iron out trade and tariff issues that have led to some souring of ties between the two countries, the newspaper reported.

News of a possible Modi trip to the U.S. comes days after Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods to penalise New Delhi for continuing to buy Russian oil.

The penalty took the total levy on Indian goods exported to the U.S. to 50%, among the highest levied on any U.S. trading partner.

Trade talks between New Delhi and Washington collapsed after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India’s vast farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said several large trade agreements were still waiting to be completed, including with Switzerland and India, but New Delhi had been “a bit recalcitrant” in talks with Washington.

Bessent told Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” he hoped the Trump administration could wrap up its trade negotiations by the end of October.

“That’s aspirational, but I think we are in a good position,“ he said, adding “I think we can be, we will have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries.” - Reuters