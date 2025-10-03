Morocco protests continue for sixth day after three deaths

RABAT: Fresh demonstrations demanding reforms to the health and education sectors took place Thursday in Morocco for a sixth consecutive day.

This followed the death of three people in clashes the night before.

In Rabat, demonstrators carrying Moroccan flags demanded health improvements rather than just stadiums.

Many feel that public health and education should be improved as the kingdom hosts major sporting events.

Other rallies were also reported on Thursday in Casablanca, Marrakech and Agadir without unrest.

The protests across the usually stable country have been fuelled by anger over social inequality.

This follows reports last month of the deaths of eight pregnant women at a public hospital in Agadir.

The protests that erupted Saturday were called by the group GenZ 212 on Discord.

The group has over 150,000 members but has distanced itself from violence and vandalism.

Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said his government was willing to engage in dialogue.

The premier described the three deaths during protests as regrettable.

An interior ministry spokesman said all three were killed after attempting to storm a police station.

Deputy Minister of Solidarity Abdeljebbar Rachidi said the government would listen to young protesters.

Health Minister Amine Tehraoui acknowledged that health reforms were still insufficient.

Hundreds of mostly young people have been arrested since the demonstrations started.

GenZ 212 urged demonstrators not to turn to violence during Thursday’s peaceful protests.

Morocco’s interior ministry said more than 400 people had been arrested as of Wednesday night.

Nearly 300 people, mainly from security forces, were injured during the rallies.

Demonstrators caused significant material damage to 271 government vehicles and 175 private cars.

Some 134 people are set to be tried in Rabat soon, with six currently in detention.

Demonstrators have called for the fall of corruption and for freedom, dignity and social justice.

Some protesters urged Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch to step down from his position.

GenZ 212 has asserted its love for the homeland and King Mohammed VI.

The group however says it stands against some political parties in the country.

Clashes erupted in some cities including Sidi Bibi, where demonstrators set offices on fire.

In Sale, hooded demonstrators set fire to two police cars and a bank branch.

A resident said the vandals in Sale had nothing to do with the GenZ 212 movement.

GenZ 212 repeatedly reminded protesters to respect the peaceful nature of their demands.

The group firmly rejects all forms of violence, vandalism or rioting during demonstrations. – AFP