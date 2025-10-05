Morocco youth protests continue for eighth day demanding reforms

RABAT: Moroccan youth have demonstrated for the eighth consecutive day demanding improved public health and education services.

The protests in the typically stable North African kingdom challenge perceptions of young Moroccans as politically disengaged.

Organisers from the online collective GenZ 212 have coordinated daily demonstrations since last Saturday using the Discord platform.

Hundreds gathered in Tetouan chanting slogans including “The people want an end to corruption” and “Freedom, dignity and social justice”.

Protesters in Casablanca shouted “The people want education and health” according to local media reports.

A dozen demonstrators assembled outside parliament in Rabat according to an AFP photographer.

GenZ 212 founders remain anonymous but called for protests across fourteen cities between 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm local time.

The collective demands social service reforms particularly in healthcare and education alongside anti-corruption measures.

Protesters also seek the resignation of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch whose term concludes next year.

Friday evening saw hundreds rally in multiple cities including Rabat and Agadir continuing the protest momentum.

Authorities reported violent incidents earlier in the week with three fatalities during attempted police station storming.

Police stated they acted in legitimate defence during the village of Lqliaa incident near Agadir.

GenZ 212 maintains over 180,000 Discord members and emphasises its commitment to nonviolent protest methods.

Subsequent gatherings have remained largely peaceful following the midweek violence.

The sustained protests follow isolated demonstrations that began in mid-September after tragic hospital deaths.

Eight pregnant women died at Agadir’s public hospital after being admitted for cesarean sections.

Demonstrators cite these deaths as evidence of public health system failures fueling broader social inequality discontent. – AFP