Myanmar clashes displace thousands fleeing to India’s Mizoram

MIZORAM: Heavy fighting between rival Chin armed groups in Myanmar has driven nearly 4,000 people to cross into India’s northeastern state of Mizoram over four days, officials confirmed.

The refugees navigated dense forest routes to escape escalating violence, with many relying on relatives in India for shelter.

Mizoram’s home secretary Vanlalmawia stated, “Many of the people have relatives on the Indian side, so they are staying with them.

Others are being housed in community halls.” The state, already hosting over 30,000 Myanmar refugees since the 2021 military coup, faces growing humanitarian pressures.

A senior police officer, speaking anonymously, reported continuous clashes between anti-junta groups vying for control of Chinland.

“The situation on the other side of the border remains tense, so we have not asked them to return,“ the officer added.

India, balancing diplomatic ties with Myanmar amid China’s regional influence, has avoided outright condemnation of the military takeover.

The latest influx highlights the prolonged instability in Myanmar, where civilian displacement persists. - AFP