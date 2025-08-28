Myanmar's military chief to visit China to attend SCO summit, state media says

BANGKOK: Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing will visit China to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, state media said on Thursday, ahead of the war-torn country's first election in nearly five years, which has been backed by Beijing.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military ousted the democratically elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup, leading to an unprecedented armed uprising and a civil war that has engulfed wide swathes of the country.

Min Aung Hlaing will travel to the summit, due to start on Sunday, at the invitation of China's President Xi Jinping, Myawaddy TV reported.

Besides meeting Xi and other leaders gathering at the summit in Tianjin, Min Aung Hlaing will hold talks with other Chinese officials and visit some other parts of the country, the military-run outlet said.

Myanmar will hold the initial phase of its general election on December 28, with voting to be held in over 300 constituencies nationwide, including areas currently held by armed groups opposed to the military - REUTERS