Netanyahu slams Macron over Palestine state recognition

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sharply criticised French President Emmanuel Macron in a letter obtained by AFP.

Netanyahu blamed Macron’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state for increasing antisemitism in France.

A French minister responded by stating that the fight against antisemitism must not be exploited. Macron announced late last month that France would formally recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September. This announcement drew immediate criticism from Israel.

France joins a growing list of nations recognising Palestinian statehood since the Gaza war began nearly two years ago. Netanyahu wrote that antisemitism had surged in France following Macron’s announcement. Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire, Netanyahu stated in the letter.

It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement, he continued. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas’s refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets, Netanyahu added. The Israeli leader called on Macron to confront antisemitism with action and resolve by the Jewish New Year on September 23.

Benjamin Haddad, France’s minister for Europe, said the country has no lessons to learn in the fight against antisemitism. The issue which is poisoning our European societies must not be exploited, Haddad emphasised. France is among at least 145 UN members that now recognise or plan to recognise a Palestinian state.

Australia joined the list earlier this month, announcing its intention to recognise a Palestinian state in September. Netanyahu also criticised his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in a social media post. He labelled Albanese a weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews.

This personal attack followed a diplomatic dispute between the two countries. The Australian government cancelled the visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman on Monday. Rothman’s ultranationalist party is part of Netanyahu’s governing coalition.

He had been scheduled to speak at events organised by the Australian Jewish Association. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar revoked the visas of Australia’s representatives to the Palestinian Authority in response. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called Israel’s reaction unjustified.

She stated that Netanyahu’s government was isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution. - AFP