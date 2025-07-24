Netherlands lists Israel as security threat for first time

ROTTERDAM: The Netherlands has added Israel to its list of foreign states posing a security threat for the first time, according to a report by the Dutch National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV). The document, titled *Assessment of Threats from State Actors*, highlights Israel’s alleged attempts to manipulate Dutch public opinion and political decisions through disinformation.

One key incident involved an Israeli ministry circulating a document to Dutch journalists and politicians through unofficial channels last year. The report stated that the document contained “unusual and unwanted personal details” about Dutch citizens, following tensions at a pro-Maccabi Tel Aviv rally in Amsterdam.

The NCTV also raised concerns over threats from Israel and the US against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, warning that such actions could disrupt its operations. As host to major legal institutions, the Netherlands emphasized its “special responsibility” to protect them from external interference.

While past NCTV reports flagged Israeli spyware risks, this latest assessment did not explicitly mention Israel in its espionage section. - Bernama-Anadolu