New Trump HR chief denies Elon Musk ties amid administration rift

WASHINGTON: The new chief of the agency spearheading efforts to slash the federal workforce said on Monday he had no personal ties to tech billionaire and former Trump advisor Elon Musk, pledging to faithfully execute President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“I have zero personal relationship with Elon Musk. I have talked to Elon Musk once on the phone in my life,“ Scott Kupor, who was sworn in to lead the Office of Personnel Management earlier this month, told reporters.

The comments underscored lingering questions about the loyalties of Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs among Trump administration officials following a public spat between Trump and Musk that led to a deep rift between the two former allies.

Kupor said he had told Trump and other people in the White House that “my job is to do the agenda that the president lays out to the best I can.”

“But I’m not going to do it consistent with someone else’s objectives that are inconsistent with what the president wants to do,“ he added.

Musk, who spent over a quarter of a billion dollars to help Trump win November’s presidential election, led the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to slash the budget and cut the federal workforce until his departure in late May to refocus on his tech empire, including electric vehicle maker Tesla .

While Trump hailed Musk’s tenure upon his departure, the president quickly pulled the nomination of Musk ally and tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman to lead NASA. Reuters previously reported that Musk was disappointed by Isaacman’s removal.

The president also threatened to cancel billions of dollars worth of contracts between the federal government and Musk’s companies after Musk denounced Trump’s tax-cut and spending bill as a “disgusting abomination.”

Prior to taking the helm at OPM, Kupor was a partner at Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which invests in Musk’s AI startup Xai as well as SpaceX. - Reuters