Sarawak named among world’s top transitioning industrial clusters

KUCHING: Sarawak has been acknowledged as one of only 36 Transitioning Industrial Clusters worldwide and the sole representative from Malaysia, announced Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. The recognition, granted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, highlights the state’s commitment to green energy development.

“Last month, I was invited to speak at the World Economic Forum - Summer Davos 2025. However, due to my wife’s health, I sent Sarawak Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications, Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi, as my representative. The organisers later requested my personal participation, but the slot was eventually given to the Prime Minister of Singapore. This demonstrates Sarawak’s growing global influence,“ he said during the Marina bridge project groundbreaking ceremony.

Abang Johari attributed Sarawak’s international standing to its sustainable development policies. “During my recent visit to Japan, officials commended Sarawak’s focus on new energy solutions. We must maintain this momentum while ensuring development benefits the people, such as through projects like the RM400 million Marina bridge in Miri,“ he added.

The Public Works Department (JKR) confirmed that the Marina bridge contract is expected to be awarded in Q4 2025. Once completed, the bridge will connect Miri Marina to Miri Peninsula, reducing travel distance to Pulau Melayu and Lutong from 10km to just 2km, cutting travel time from 25 minutes to five.

Abang Johari also revealed ongoing exploration in Miri’s Adong area for potential natural resource reserves. “Studies are underway to assess its viability. If results are positive, the state will proceed with extraction,“ he said.

Additionally, Sarawak is planning to boost Miri’s tourism sector with a new road linking Miri to Marudi and Long Terawan, enhancing accessibility to northern Sarawak’s key attractions. - Bernama